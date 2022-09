Mark Saturday, Sept. 10, to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Elsmore Ruritan Club.

Activities begin at 10 a.m. at the Elsmore Community Building.

A bake sale will include cornbread, cookies, and various other baked goods. Concession items will include hot dogs, polish sausage, nachos, chili pie, iced tea, canned pop, as well as homemade ice cream.