Few seats remain for Christmas trolley tour

Seats are being filled quickly for a special Christmas lights trolley tour.

Three free tours are being offered on Saturday, Dec. 16. The trolley will pick up children from preschool through fifth grade (and their parents) for a 50-minute tour around town to view Christmas light displays.

The first tour at 6:30 p.m. is full. As of Friday, only three seats were still available for the 7:30 tour and 11 seats for 8:30.

To sign up, find the link at “Iola USD 257” on Facebook.

No one under age 3 is allowed and everyone must remain seated during the tour.