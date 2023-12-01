 | Fri, Dec 01, 2023
Few seats remain for Christmas trolley tour

Ride is 50-minutes long and available to those over the age of 3.

December 1, 2023 - 3:07 PM

Photo by PIXABAY

Seats are being filled quickly for a special Christmas lights trolley tour.
Three free tours are being offered on Saturday, Dec. 16. The trolley will pick up children from preschool through fifth grade (and their parents) for a 50-minute tour around town to view Christmas light displays.
The first tour at 6:30 p.m. is full. As of Friday, only three seats were still available for the 7:30 tour and 11 seats for 8:30.
To sign up, find the link at “Iola USD 257” on Facebook.
No one under age 3 is allowed and everyone must remain seated during the tour.

