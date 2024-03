HAYS — Several local students are among 1,646 named by Fort Hays State University to the Deans’ Honor Roll for the fall 2023 semester.

To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.

Iola: Benjamen Cooper, Brittney Jacobs, Brooklyn Whitcomb, Caleb Zimmerman

Savonburg: Tarah Stockebrand