 | Mon, Aug 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Field day planned at Yates Center property

A field day is planned at Bressner Range Research Unit on Sept. 6.

Community

August 21, 2023 - 1:50 PM

YATES CENTER — Kansas State University will highlight 32 years of research — as well as look to future studies — when it hosts a field day at the Bressner Range Research Unit on Sept. 6. 

K-State’s Bressner unit includes two half-sections of native grass southwest of Yates Center. Jaymelynn Farney, a beef systems specialist with K-State Research and Extension’s Southeast Research-Extension Center, said research helps to evaluate the economic feasibility for cattle ranchers while being good stewards of the land. 

She notes there are 15.8 million acres of native grassland and rangeland in Kansas, as well as 2.5 million acres of pasture land. 

Related
February 8, 2022
May 18, 2021
June 17, 2020
March 3, 2020
Most Popular