Field day planned at Yates Center property

YATES CENTER — Kansas State University will highlight 32 years of research — as well as look to future studies — when it hosts a field day at the Bressner Range Research Unit on Sept. 6.

K-State’s Bressner unit includes two half-sections of native grass southwest of Yates Center. Jaymelynn Farney, a beef systems specialist with K-State Research and Extension’s Southeast Research-Extension Center, said research helps to evaluate the economic feasibility for cattle ranchers while being good stewards of the land.

She notes there are 15.8 million acres of native grassland and rangeland in Kansas, as well as 2.5 million acres of pasture land.