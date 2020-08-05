Menu Search Log in

Fix conflict first, before having kids

By

Community

August 5, 2020 - 10:15 AM

Dear Carolyn: I’ve been married only a year, but it has been far from the honeymoon experience. 

Carolyn Hax

Before marriage, my husband and I talked about children, and I thought we were on the same page. We discussed how we would raise our children and even considered a prenuptial agreement around our future children. 

He mentioned that one of the reasons he was willing to marry me is because he could see me having his kid(s). This is a man who broke up two prior long-term relationships because he was too young and couldn’t imagine having children with those partners, so I took his word seriously.

Related
June 1, 2020
May 1, 2020
April 10, 2020
March 9, 2020
Trending