Free church concert planned in Gas City

July 9, 2020 - 10:05 AM

GAS — Moran’s Lloyd Houk will perform a free gospel concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Gas Fundamentalist Bible Church.

The concert is the second such event at the church in recent weeks, and is part of its community outreach, said Pastor Rick Crowell.

“We had a pretty good turnout for our first concert,” he said, raising hopes for an even larger crowd for an established performer like Houk.

