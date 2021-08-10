Healthy eating on a budget

Seller’s market is what one might call our current economy. The cost of homes and vehicles are highly valued due to demand exceeding availability. This demand-pull on goods and services causes higher than average inflation rates, affecting everyday items we purchase such as the food we eat at or away from home. According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), food prices have changed 4%-5% from a year ago. With a higher cost of items, paying closer attention to spending and habits may be important to stay within financial budgets and goals.

Healthy eating is important at every age — and can be done on a budget. Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, protein foods, and dairy or fortified soy alternatives. When deciding what to eat or drink, choose options that are full of nutrients and limited in added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium. Start with these tips:

• Plan, plan, plan. Plan your meals for the week based on your food budget and make a grocery list that includes staples and perishables. Save money by buying only what you need.