Helping 4-H’ers become leaders

In the leadership project, youngsters will learn how to bring out the best in themselves.

November 3, 2020 - 9:56 AM

In the leadership project, youngsters will learn how to bring out the best in themselves. They will learn about the skills it takes to be a leader such as: understanding themselves, communicating, getting along with others, learning, making decisions, plus managing and working with groups. 

The 4-H Program is a great opportunity for youth to master the skills of being a great leader with their club and community.

There is 4-H Curriculum that can be purchased for anyone interested in leadership project. Here is a breakdown of what children can learn at different levels:

