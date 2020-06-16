Focus on families

The family studies project offers youth the opportunity to learn about their growth and development as well as that of others.
They will learn about children of different ages and appropriate activities that help children grow and develop physically, socially, mentally and emotionally.
Youngsters also will learn about building family strengths to nurture children.
