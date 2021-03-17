Menu Search Log in

Her fiancé cheated. What now?

By

Community

March 17, 2021 - 4:47 PM

Hi, Carolyn: My fiance cheated on me about a month into our engagement. We discussed it extensively, he confessed to having unresolved feelings for his cheating partner, and we decided to indefinitely postpone the wedding until we figured it out.

He has since cut off all contact with his partner and is throwing himself fully into repairing our relationship, but I seem to be stony and unable to forgive.

It’s making it so that we can’t go to the next stage — reinstating our wedding plans and such. How do I get started?

