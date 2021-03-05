Her father is ruining her wedding

Dear Carolyn: I’m getting married this year. Of course I’d always planned to have my dad walk me down the aisle, but last year we all found out he’d been cheating on my mom. They’re in the process of divorcing.

My mom has been trying hard to hold her head up and work through the betrayal, but she is devastated, and so am I. It was hard finding out my father isn’t the man I thought he was.

We made it clear that his affair partner was not invited, and after some painful discussions he accepted it. My fiance and I decided that after that betrayal of his own marriage vows, we don’t want my father to play any part in our wedding ceremony whatsoever, beyond attending, of course.