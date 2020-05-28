HES Honor Roll

All A’s
Fifth grade — Coel D. Anderson, Adelaide J. Borjas, Leah J. Carman, Emmitt W. Carson, Madelynn A. Comstock, Collin S. Cook, Karoline R. Covey, Bryce V. Culbertson, Conner L. Defebaugh, Kamry M. DeLaTorre, Morgan O. Dillow, Rylee J. Ellison, Jayden L. Fink, Hadley R. Galloway, Connor M. Gray, Kinley N. Hart, Kylie B. Hennig, Jase T. Herrmann, Michael K. Jones, Bristol M.L. Krone, Cyler L. Mason, Lakyn T. Meadows, Thatcher J. Mueller, Cooper Peters, Hudson D. Rees, Harlowe R. Rush, Ella M. Schomaker, Carlie A. Weilert and Jack D. Works.
Fourth grade — Bryce Z. Brinkmeyer, Carter B. Collins, Bailey M. Daniels, Letty J. Eisenbart, Alexa Ellis, Brandt E. Farmer, Cailee Glaze, Piper N. Goss, Bryer R. Grisier, Kolton L. Hanson, Evieanna M. Harness, Emma K. Harris, Jordan C. Hencey, John C. Hermreck, Adalyn R. Hillmon, Brystal L. Hudlin, Weston P. Johnson, Haley D. King, Aaron C. Lew, Maggie A.D. McCullough, Cole A. Megenity, Riley L. Olson, Adisyn N. Pritchard, Brian D. Robertson, Camdyn L. Rowan, Gemma K. Sales, Ty Shaughnessy, Owen N. Sicka, Gabriela J. Vargas-Garcia, Braylynn M. Watson, Braydie K. Whitworth, Kaydence D. Whitworth and Sydnee J. Wilson.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives