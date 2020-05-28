Menu Search Log in

HES Honor Roll

Humboldt Elementary School has listed its fourth quarter honor rolls for the 2019-20 academic year.

May 28, 2020 - 10:08 AM

All A’s

Fifth grade — Coel D. Anderson, Adelaide J. Borjas, Leah J. Carman, Emmitt W. Carson, Madelynn A. Comstock, Collin S. Cook, Karoline R. Covey, Bryce V. Culbertson, Conner L. Defebaugh, Kamry M. DeLaTorre, Morgan O. Dillow, Rylee J. Ellison, Jayden L. Fink, Hadley R. Galloway, Connor M. Gray, Kinley N. Hart, Kylie B. Hennig, Jase T. Herrmann, Michael K. Jones, Bristol M.L. Krone, Cyler L. Mason, Lakyn T. Meadows, Thatcher J. Mueller, Cooper Peters, Hudson D. Rees, Harlowe R. Rush, Ella M. Schomaker, Carlie A. Weilert and Jack D. Works.

Fourth grade — Bryce Z. Brinkmeyer, Carter B. Collins, Bailey M. Daniels, Letty J. Eisenbart, Alexa Ellis, Brandt E. Farmer, Cailee Glaze, Piper N. Goss, Bryer R. Grisier, Kolton L. Hanson, Evieanna M. Harness, Emma K. Harris, Jordan C. Hencey, John C. Hermreck, Adalyn R. Hillmon, Brystal L. Hudlin, Weston P. Johnson, Haley D. King, Aaron C. Lew, Maggie A.D. McCullough, Cole A. Megenity, Riley L. Olson, Adisyn N. Pritchard, Brian D. Robertson, Camdyn L. Rowan, Gemma K. Sales, Ty Shaughnessy, Owen N. Sicka, Gabriela J. Vargas-Garcia, Braylynn M. Watson, Braydie K. Whitworth, Kaydence D. Whitworth and Sydnee J. Wilson.

