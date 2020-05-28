Menu Search Log in

HHS Honor Roll

Humboldt High School has announced its second semester honor rolls for 2019-20.

Community

May 28, 2020 - 10:10 AM

Principal’s Honor Roll (All A’s)

Seniors — Taylor L. Beeman, Drake W. Hottenstein and Emma L. Johnson.

Juniors — Ashlyn P. Bartlett, Jessica A. Myers and Madison P. Riebel.

