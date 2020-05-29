Menu Search Log in

HMS Honor Roll

Humboldt Middle School has announced its fourth quarter honor rolls for the 2019-20 school year.

Community

May 29, 2020 - 3:31 PM

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School has announced its fourth quarter honor rolls for the 2019-20 school year.

Eighth grade:

All A’s — Emma B’Hymer, Landon Bauer, Addison Bauer-Onnen, Alexus Black, Shaylea Brinkmeyer, Helaina Chryssikos, Drayk Farrill, Nastassya Goforth, Garren Goodner, Kenisyn Hottenstein, Sam Hull, Byron Westbrook and Elizabeth White.

Related
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
March 17, 2020
March 12, 2020
Trending