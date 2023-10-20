Hospital chaplains, staff join hands in prayer and blessing

Volunteer chaplains at Allen County Regional Hospital gathered Thursday morning for a Blessing of the Hands, an annual tradition across Saint Luke’s Health System. The multi-faith tradition provides a blessing for those whose hands provide care, comfort, and healing to others.

The Rev. Dan Davis, Pastor Art Black, Jim Tholen, and the Rev. Phil Honeycutt are all volunteer chaplains at the Iola hospital. After a brief prayer in the hospital lobby, each chaplain visited different parts of the hospital to offer their blessings and support.

Saint Luke’s is a faith-based not-for-profit health system. St. Luke is known as the patron saint of physicians, surgeons, and medicine; Saint Luke’s Health System’s founders had this in mind when they named the hospital more than a century ago.