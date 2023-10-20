 | Fri, Oct 20, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Hospital chaplains, staff join hands in prayer and blessing

Volunteer chaplains at Allen County Regional Hospital led a Blessing of the Hands, an annual tradition across the Saint Luke's Health System.

By

Community

October 20, 2023 - 3:35 PM

Pastor Art Black of Buffalo Church of the Nazarene prays with specialty clinic staff Thursday morning during the Blessing of the Hands. From left, marketing director Traci Plumlee, Julie Jones, R.N., Pastor Art Black, Judy Highberger, R.N., Mary Warren, R.N., Wade Pellett, R.N., Nicole Firestone, R.N. and Tonya Alumbaugh, R.N. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Volunteer chaplains at Allen County Regional Hospital gathered Thursday morning for a Blessing of the Hands, an annual tradition across Saint Luke’s Health System. The multi-faith tradition provides a blessing for those whose hands provide care, comfort, and healing to others. 

The Rev. Dan Davis, Pastor Art Black, Jim Tholen, and the Rev. Phil Honeycutt are all volunteer chaplains at the Iola hospital. After a brief prayer in the hospital lobby, each chaplain visited different parts of the hospital to offer their blessings and support.

Saint Luke’s is a faith-based not-for-profit health system. St. Luke is known as the patron saint of physicians, surgeons, and medicine; Saint Luke’s Health System’s founders had this in mind when they named the hospital more than a century ago.

Related
June 17, 2021
July 21, 2020
July 1, 2020
April 29, 2020
Most Popular