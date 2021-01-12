How to tell a child they need therapy

Dear Carolyn: Can I tell my adult child she needs therapy? She was always temperamental. In addition, my ex-husband is narcissistic and was emotionally abusive. We finally divorced when she was 12.

Carolyn Hax Courtesy photo

Before the divorce, our household was very volatile from both my ex’s and her outbursts and my not handling any of the outbursts well. Initially after the divorce, my household was very calm, but as she neared the end of high school, my daughter completely went off the rails and our relationship also turned very volatile. My ex and daughter had an explosive relationship throughout.

Through all this I never got her into therapy because she was uninterested at first, then later it came across more like I was threatening her with it — my super-bad.