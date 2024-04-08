Hughes spotlighted for Poetry Month program

In recognition of Poetry Month, a program for all ages highlighting the life and work of the black poet and social activist Langston Hughes will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Iola Public Library. Doris and Bill Martin, Overland Park, will present the program.

Doris Martin said they got their start when Nanda Nunnelly of the Langston Hughes Cultural Society in Joplin “saw Bill’s storyboards and wanted to know if we would like to join and do research on Langston Hughes.” They have since become “history detectives” for the Society.

The Langston Hughes Cultural Society was founded to help bring awareness to Langston Hughes’ life and many works. “It helps increase appreciation of his writings and highlight the importance of them on civil rights, democracy, diversity, and inclusion,” said Doris. “Not only when Langston was alive, but today as well.”