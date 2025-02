Humboldt High School 2025 Sweetheart candidates are, front row from left, Aisley Galloway, Chanlynn Wrestler, Karingten Hall and McKenna Jones; back row, Brody Gunderman, Avery Works, Asher Hart and Kyler Isbell.

Crowning of the king and queen will be announced during halftime of the boys basketball game against Cherryvale Feb. 14.