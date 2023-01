HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High boys and girls swept Erie at home as a part of their Sweetheart festivities on Friday night.

Humboldt’s boys (10-2) jumped in front early by scoring 21 points in the first quarter while the defense forced 10 turnovers in a 69-37 victory. The Lady Cubs (6-6) also got out to an early lead which they never surrendered to Erie in a 47-34 win.

Boys Basketball