International experience

Tanika Rother, left, of South Africa, is one of several Allen Community College international student athletes that spoke with members of the Iola Rotary Club Thursday afternoon. The students shared their experience with living in rural Kansas. Many of the students also expressed their concern with the lack of a payment plan for international students at Allen Community College. Molly Roberts, right, who is from Wales in the United Kingdom, explained that even though the exhange rate is good, living in Iola is “very expensive” for her. The students stressed that while they have scholarships to cover some expenses, many of the international students at ACC aren’t as fortunate. Acknowledging the financial struggle, women’s soccer coach Jeremy McGinnis emotionally stated, “We are ranked 20th in the nation but wouldn’t be if it wasn’t for those girls.”