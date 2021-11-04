 | Thu, Nov 04, 2021
Allen athletics in good shape, AD says

Allen Community College's athletics department is in good shape with successful teams and growing numbers, the school's athletics director said. Many teams have more players than scholarships available, he noted.

November 4, 2021 - 9:35 AM

The Allen Community College women’s soccer team celebrates its second straight Region VI championship Saturday. The Red Devils are striving to make it to the NJCAA-Division II National Tournament for the second straight year. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Allen’s athletic department continues to raise its profile within junior college athletics in a changing wider landscape of college sports. With everything the last year has presented, some athletic departments are feeling the heat. At Allen Community College, they are feeling a boom.

“The state of Allen athletics is pretty good,” said ACC Athletic Director Doug Desmarteau. “We are in one of the best spots competitively that we have been in. We have nationally ranked teams, and we have teams going to the national tournaments in the last few years.”

Last season, the women’s soccer team made it to the national tournament and Elka Billings won third in the NJCAA National cross country meet. 

