Menu Search Log in

Joyful noise

By

Community

December 3, 2020 - 9:31 AM

Iola Middle School students Brody Thompson, left, and Shaun McLaughlin were selected for the All-State Middle Level Choir.  They will join other middle school choir students from around the state in a Virtual Choir performance that will take place in February 2021. REGISTER/VICKIE MOSS

Related
December 7, 2018
May 12, 2018
November 9, 2017
December 13, 2012
Trending