Joyful noise

Iola Middle School students Brody Thompson, left, and Shaun McLaughlin were selected for the All-State Middle Level Choir. They will join other middle school choir students from around the state in a Virtual Choir performance that will take place in February 2021. REGISTER/VICKIE MOSS
