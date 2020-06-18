Menu Search Log in

Kansans getting back in touch with each other

Iola has some wonderful ways to have fun in our own backyard.

By

Community

June 18, 2020 - 9:18 AM

Kansans like to get out and go places. We’re resourceful, curious and enjoy human and neighborly interactions. Yet the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up summer adventure plans for many of us. Now, many of us may be staying much closer to home than we had imagined. 

The silver lining, of course, is that Iola already has some wonderful ways to have fun in our own backyard.

620 Day

