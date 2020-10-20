Menu Search Log in

Keep Halloween fun and safe in a pandemic

Many traditions practiced on this holiday are perfectly acceptable and safe to do during the time of a pandemic.

By

Community

October 20, 2020 - 10:35 AM

As Oct. 31 approaches, many families are thinking about Halloween plans and wondering how to celebrate safely this year. 

In the times of COVID-19, one could argue that Halloween is the most pandemic friendly holiday. 

Whether you choose to be a ghost, goblin, or ghoul, many creative and fun costumes include masks or one can be incorporated easily.

Related
December 10, 2019
November 16, 2018
October 27, 2014
October 30, 2012
Trending