Laver family reunion draws 90-plus guests

More than 90 family members attended the 40th Laver family reunion on July 4 at the Central Park Pavilion in Chanute.

July 15, 2021 - 8:13 AM

Special Recognition Attending:  Oldest Male – Albert Barker, age 90;  Oldest Female – Ethylene Venable, age 86; Youngest Male – Moxen Hubbard, age 6 months; Youngest Female – Sawyer Green, age 18 months; Longest Married – Merle and Imogene Brooks, 62 years;  Newest Married – Scott and Jessica Barker, 8 years; and Farthest Traveled – Mike Mullins and family of Hoxie, (380 miles).

Those attending and their hometowns:

