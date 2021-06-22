Library news

Kathy Hale of Savonburg Public Library, Lesa Cole and Melissa Frantz of Iola Public Library, and Tammie Benham of the Kansas Regional Library System, attended a workshop on customer service on June 10.

Topics centered on how to welcome all patrons into the public library space, deal with disgruntled individuals, and maintain a calm work environment. Pat Wagner, featured speaker, specializes in skills that support the success of libraries, such as supervision, project management, marketing, strategic planning, leadership, ethics, and customer service, and is known for her good-humored and practical programs.

In May, trustee Mary Lou Chard of the Iola library, and Krista Brady of the Humboldt library, attended the SEKLS workshop, “Keeping it Legal.”