60th anniversary: Neil and Roberta Crane

On May 28, 1961, Neil and Roberta Crane were united in marriage at First Methodist Church in Eureka.

They have spent the last weekend celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with their children and grandchildren at Downstream Casino but will also attend a weekend of Cardinals baseball in June and have plans for a trip to Cabo San Lucas at a later date.

This 60-year journey has seen them raise three wonderful children, daughter Leslie from Iola, son Erik and wife Heidi from Springfield, Mo., and son Mitch and wife Olga from Broken Arrow, Okla. They also enjoy their six beautiful grandchildren, Emily and husband Luke, Ethan, Ashley, Tyler, Samantha and Sophia.