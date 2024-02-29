A look back in time

Twenty-five years ago

1999

Humboldt High School won the Kansas Scholastic Press Association Regional Contest at Pittsburg State University on Wednesday. More than 200 journalists from 15 3A and 4A southeast Kansas high schools participated in the event.

*****

Mark Parkinson, new state chairman of the Republican Party, spoke to members of the Allen County Republican Women’s organization.

*****

A field of harvested cotton in southern Anderson County looks similar to Kansas ground after a light snow fall. The field, owned by Kincaid farmer Garry Holloway, is the first large-scale cotton crop grown in the area.