Advice for starting to date at age 24

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below.

Dear Carolyn: I’m 24 and had a really controlling upbringing. My rigid and overprotective parents effectively crushed any chance of me having a social life. Until recently, I worked at their business and they kept tabs on me all the time. Even in my 20s, they said I could only have a boyfriend if they picked him. Their choices were all awful: ugly, older men my parents said could provide for me.

They thought I’d never break away, but I found a website with help and advice for people like me. Now I have my own job and can provide for myself. I used all the money I secretly saved to move out and get my own place. I’m free! It’s blowing my mind that I can date anyone I want to and can eventually have sex for the first time.