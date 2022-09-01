 | Fri, Sep 02, 2022
Being there for the stepkids when their mother gives birth

A stepmother is anxious to see how her stepchildren will fare after mother gives birth to an other sibling. She worries about their emotional state with another youngster to take their parents' attention.

September 1, 2022 - 12:39 PM

Hi Carolyn: I’m a stepmom to two amazing elementary-age kids. Their mom and stepdad just announced they’re having a baby.

My feelings about this are complicated (I chose not to have biological kids due to a genetic condition, and it occasionally still hurts), but mostly I’m worried this will cause the kids’ other parents to sort of forget about our kids. The mom and stepdad are already pretty emotionally unavailable to the kids, so I’m worried they’ll sort of phase them out when their “shared” baby comes along.

