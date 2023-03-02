Boyfriend cuts into her alone time

Dear Carolyn: I am a woman of 50 in a relationship with a man of 70. We love spending time together, and the relationship is very fulfilling. He is retired and has quite a bit of time. I still have kids at home and work full time. My life is pretty busy. For the past year and a half, he has spent about five nights a week at my house.

That time together is wonderful. I still have time with my kids before he comes over. He also helps me out with things on occasion.

Before we got together, I would spend those evenings doing my housework and my hobbies. Now, I don’t feel as if I have that time. This is stressing me out.