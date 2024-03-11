Boyfriend predicts breakup with every spat

Carolyn Hax is away. The following first appeared Jan. 10, 2010.

Dear Carolyn: When my boyfriend and I get into arguments, he inevitably says, “Maybe we shouldn’t be together,” or, “There are obviously compatibility issues.” Our relationship is complicated by the fact that he is in the process of getting a divorce, which has recently become more dramatic and has led to more stress on us. I am hurt by his comments and am increasingly becoming insecure in the relationship. Can you provide any insight? If it helps, “I love yous” have been exchanged as we’ve discussed our future together. — S.

S.: I know your “if it helps” is about helping me answer your question. However, that talk of love and futures strikes me as being particularly unhelpful to you.

That’s because, when you and he gaze into each other’s eyes and see white picket fences, it’s natural for you to start mentally writing a fairy tale about the two of you. Then, when he says things like, “Maybe we shouldn’t be together,” you’re not thinking, “Hmm, maybe not.” Or, “Was this fight worth fighting?” Or, “Was I being fair, and was he?” Instead, your mind jumps right to that fairy tale — oh no! — and your primary focus becomes, “Save that picket fence!”