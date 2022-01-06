Boyfriend tries to backpedal after insulting partner

Dear Carolyn: My boyfriend and I are on the verge of breaking up, I guess. I am devastated because I was thinking this relationship would lead to marriage. His approach to the pandemic has made me nervous — throwing caution to the wind, no mask except when absolutely required, weekly meetups with large groups of friends. We’ve had several arguments about it, escalating to the last one where he told me I always acted like a “boring loser” and he couldn’t take it anymore. By “always” he meant how I exercise every day and eat healthy and how serious I am about my job. It was like a lot of pent-up anger came pouring out.

When I asked why he was with me if he felt that way, he laughed and said because I was hot and it made his friends jealous.

He’s been texting me a flood of apologies, saying he didn’t mean it, he made it all up because he was mad. It sounded like truth to me. Is it possible he made that all up? He’s pushed me to “loosen up” before but never called me boring. I really thought he loved me. I’m so brokenhearted. How do I figure out how he really feels?