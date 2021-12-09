 | Thu, Dec 09, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Chores are split evenly, but mental load is not

A husband and wife typically split chores, but when he falls short in his duties, she is forced to pick up the slack, which has caused dissension.

By

Lifestyle

December 9, 2021 - 9:40 AM

Dear Carolyn: My husband and I have been married 10 years. Over this time, a pretty even breakdown of chores has emerged. These are the daily and weekly things such as groceries, laundry, lawn care, etc. That all goes smoothly, and we’re both pretty happy with the breakdown.

Where things are not even, and when I’m getting more and more frustrated and run-down, are the non-regular things that are still part of normal life, such as a broken washing machine or switching banks or a problem with a utility bill.

My husband just cannot seem to deal with these things. He will ignore whatever the issue is until it is so huge that it takes 10 times longer and 10 times more money to deal with. Every. Single. Time. I can ask repeatedly if he’s gotten around to whatever it is and the answer is always “Not yet.” Eventually I just take care of it and seethe internally that once again I’m having to do it.

Related
January 21, 2021
October 21, 2020
April 8, 2020
September 26, 2018
Most Popular