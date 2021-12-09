Chores are split evenly, but mental load is not

Dear Carolyn: My husband and I have been married 10 years. Over this time, a pretty even breakdown of chores has emerged. These are the daily and weekly things such as groceries, laundry, lawn care, etc. That all goes smoothly, and we’re both pretty happy with the breakdown.

Where things are not even, and when I’m getting more and more frustrated and run-down, are the non-regular things that are still part of normal life, such as a broken washing machine or switching banks or a problem with a utility bill.

My husband just cannot seem to deal with these things. He will ignore whatever the issue is until it is so huge that it takes 10 times longer and 10 times more money to deal with. Every. Single. Time. I can ask repeatedly if he’s gotten around to whatever it is and the answer is always “Not yet.” Eventually I just take care of it and seethe internally that once again I’m having to do it.