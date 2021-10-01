Colony Christian

Noah Gordon’s Communion Meditation reminisced about his grandparents selling their home. The grandkids came to realize it wasn’t the house that made the home, but his grandparents, who lived a life that was driven by their love of family and others. Ephesians reminds us that our fight isn’t with flesh and blood, but against the powers of spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. (Ref: Ephesians 6:11 & Deuteronomy 20:4)

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Stand up for your Faith.” When Paul was arrested by the Roman soldiers, and the Jews were trying to kill him, he had to find the best way to communicate with them. The way you communicate with others may vary based on your audience. Your testimony can also be very moving. Stand up for your rights, or they can be taken from you. (Ref: Acts 21:37-22:29; Revelation 21:8; 2 Thessalonians 1:9; Matthew 25; Colossians 3:15; 1 Corinthians 14:33; John 14:27)