Date’s social media ‘likes’ leaves a lot to be desired

Dear Carolyn: After getting out of a long marriage, I’ve been dating a guy for nine months, and I’m not sure what to think of his social media presence. His “likes” and “follows” are questionable, and it makes me upset to see who he is having social media interactions with.

The last time I was single, social media wasn’t much of a thing or a worry. What are the rules or common practices for social media use when you are in a relationship? Am I being jealous, controlling or overbearing to feel like he shouldn’t be liking, following, tweeting or being “friends” with beautiful, scantily clad women?

I’m not a big social media person. I keep my life private and often cringe at the stuff people, especially women, put out there to get attention. What is and isn’t acceptable? Am I overreacting?