Does is matter that my ex is overjoyed with her divorce?

Dear Carolyn: My ex-wife asked for a separation in December 2022, and we finalized the divorce in August, so it’s not even been six months. I know it was for the best; we weren’t happy and had a lot of issues we couldn’t seem to work through.

But I’m struggling after hearing my ex’s feelings about it all. I recently saw her for the first time since we signed the papers, and she was just glowing with happiness. She assumed I felt the same way and was yakking on about what a relief it was to be single and dating and living alone and so on, and I just stood there pretending to agree, but inside I was numb from shock.

Nearly five years of marriage, eight years together and she is just so relieved it’s over? No grief, no regret, nothing?