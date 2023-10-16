Fall cleaning: Beautify your communities

Crisp autumn air will make anyone want to be outside and enjoying the seasons changing. Spring and fall are the most opportune times of the year to work on making your yard and community more inviting. Fall allows preparation for winter months ahead while springencourages us to come out of “hibernation.”

Organizing a community cleanup is a great way for community members and neighbors to show pride in their local community while improving the physical appearances.

Hosting a community clean-up campaign also helps improve the health of the community by eliminating habitation for rodents and insects, provides an avenue for residents to become more involved and show visible results and will create a good impression on visitors and potential employers. Organizing your clean-up campaign into seven areas will help make your campaign a successful event.