Fiancé gets deeper in debt and lies to cover it up

Dear Carolyn: My fiance is really, really bad with money.

We have been together for five years. When we started dating, I found out that he owed about $8,000 on credit cards. I helped him figure out a budget to pay it off, and he should have been almost done by now. In the meantime, I’ve been paying for everything other than rent, which we split, because he was paying down his debt.

I recently found out that he fell behind on his credit payments and racked up late fees and penalties, which he promised he wouldn’t do. While hashing this out, he owned up to having two other secret credit cards. One has stupid, unnecessary things such as video games on it, and the other he has used to buy me a beautiful engagement ring, so I feel awful about being mad — but I am.