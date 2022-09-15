For flu season, it’s still best to get vaccinated before October

DEAR DR. ROACH: Both my husband and I just had the flu. We initially suspected that it was COVID, but the tests were negative. My symptoms, especially cough and runny nose, hung on for over two weeks. I visited an urgent care clinic where I was told I most likely had the (seasonal) flu, and I was prescribed an inhaler as well as a cough suppressant. The physician indicated that they have seen a lot of flu cases this summer. I am thinking the rise is because of people wearing masks and staying home these past couple of years, which could thereby weaken our immune systems.

When I filled my prescriptions at the pharmacy, the pharmacist told me that they started flu vaccines in August. We typically get our seasonal flu vaccines in October to ensure its effectiveness through February and March. Considering these unusual times, would it make sense to get the vaccine earlier this year? My husband and I are over 65. — S.A.

ANSWER: I’m not sure you had the flu, although there are sporadic cases in the summer.