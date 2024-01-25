 | Thu, Jan 25, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Handling overtures from a toxic former friend

There are several ways to handle overtures from a long-lost friend who has made overtures to rekindling the friendship, despite her toxic nature, Carolyn Hax notes.

By

Lifestyle

January 25, 2024 - 4:12 PM

Lindsay Lohan, left, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams in the 2004 movie “Mean Girls.” Photo by Michael Gibson/Paramount Pictures/Zuma Press/TNS

Dear Carolyn: My best friend from high school and college and I drifted apart as young adults. As I moved on and formed new friendships, I realized just how toxic this former friend was for me. She could be so mean and belittling. I remember so many times when I felt so bad about myself because of something she did or said to me.

My current friend group is supportive, kind and loving to one another. I came to realize what it’s like to have deep relationships with friends who truly care and would not purposefully be hurtful.

On reflection, I don’t dislike my former friend; we had good times, too. I realize my disappointment is more in myself, that I allowed myself to be a doormat, be bullied and accept poor treatment.

Related
August 14, 2020
July 2, 2020
June 2, 2020
February 6, 2020
Most Popular