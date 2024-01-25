Handling overtures from a toxic former friend

Dear Carolyn: My best friend from high school and college and I drifted apart as young adults. As I moved on and formed new friendships, I realized just how toxic this former friend was for me. She could be so mean and belittling. I remember so many times when I felt so bad about myself because of something she did or said to me.

My current friend group is supportive, kind and loving to one another. I came to realize what it’s like to have deep relationships with friends who truly care and would not purposefully be hurtful.

On reflection, I don’t dislike my former friend; we had good times, too. I realize my disappointment is more in myself, that I allowed myself to be a doormat, be bullied and accept poor treatment.