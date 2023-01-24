Help! Husband is addicted to his phone

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below.

Dear Carolyn: My husband and I have been together six years (married for three) and he was my first boyfriend. We both just turned 31. I was attracted to his kindness, honesty and the safety he provided me. We had a long-distance relationship for the first three years.

There are things about this marriage that are really troubling me right now. He spends hours a day on his phone (either berating people on Twitter or playing chess), relegating his work and home responsibilities to the back burner.