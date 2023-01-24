 | Tue, Jan 24, 2023
Help! Husband is addicted to his phone

An exasperated wife is at her wit's end because her husband spends an inordinate amount of time on his phone, often at the expense of his home and office responsibilities.

January 24, 2023 - 2:21 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below.

Dear Carolyn: My husband and I have been together six years (married for three) and he was my first boyfriend. We both just turned 31. I was attracted to his kindness, honesty and the safety he provided me. We had a long-distance relationship for the first three years.

There are things about this marriage that are really troubling me right now. He spends hours a day on his phone (either berating people on Twitter or playing chess), relegating his work and home responsibilities to the back burner.

