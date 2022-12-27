He’s perfect except he doesn’t like dogs

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below.

Dear Carolyn: Do you think someone can truly be a good person if they don’t love dogs? I have a boyfriend whom I could really see a future with — except that he doesn’t love dogs. I have such a problem with that.

He has never had a dog, says he has never wanted one, and, when he is around my dog, seems mostly indifferent. On the other hand, he’s smart and funny and successful and kind. But it hurts me that he and I will go out and have a wonderful time together, and then we’ll return to my house and I just want to hug my dog but my boyfriend is standing back like he thinks my dog is going to bite him or something. It just feels like it is a character red flag not to love dogs, isn’t it?