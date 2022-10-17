How to deal with rising food costs

If you’ve been shocked by food prices this year, you aren’t alone. Try these tips for dealing with food price inflation. Not every idea will work for you, so pick the ones that best fit you and your lifestyle.

Start by making a list before grocery shopping. Stick to that list and avoid shopping on an empty stomach to prevent impulse purchases. When possible, also try to shop when you are well-rested because you will make better decisions. Consider eliminating high-cost “junk food” snacks and beverages that provide empty calories with little or no beneficial nutrients. Take advantage of coupons (but only on products you already use). Look up and down when selecting a product, since eye-level products can be more expensive. When purchasing produce, plan to purchase produce which is in season and less expensive.

If you are concerned about maintaining a nutrient-rich diet amid high food prices, consider choosing canned fruits and vegetables. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, these can be just as nutrition as fresh and frozen foods. There are some steps you can take to ensure you are choosing a nutritious option. Pick fruits canned in water or 100% fruit juice versus those packed in syrup. When it comes to canned vegetables, choose ones labeled “no salt added” or “low sodium.”