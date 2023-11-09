Husband finds new sleeping quarters — a tent

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: A few years ago, I quit having sex with my husband. For a while, he slept on the couch, but now he’s taken to sleeping in a tent in the backyard — even in the dead of winter! It’s so embarrassing. I’ve begged him to sleep inside, but he says he likes sleeping in the fresh air. I’m sure all our neighbors are talking about how he’s sleeping like a cave man. How can I make him come to his senses and sleep like a human being? — It’s Just Tacky

It’s Just Tacky: Why? You’re good with icing him out, just not with anyone knowing it?