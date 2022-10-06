If spouse cheats, does the other get a freebie affair?

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My wife cheated on me recently, and it hurts. I can’t get the image out of my head. It feels like the worst conversation ever: “Hey, I really like you and want to be with you,” to which they respond, “Hey, I would rather be with someone else.”

I feel like I should have the chance to have an affair of my own. I know that sounds ugly, but I miss the time when I thought she loved me as much as I love her — and I don’t know that’s true anymore if I think there’s nobody else I want to be with and she thinks, well, obviously not that.