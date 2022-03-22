Is high-paying career always worth it?

Dear Carolyn: I work a demanding and lucrative job. Think 80-plus-hour-weeks-for-months-at-a-time-type of job. My compensation is how my spouse and I have been able to afford a very nice lifestyle. I have many hobbies and passions outside of work that I just don’t have a lot of time for these days. I am always weighing and judging, “Is it worth it?” And honestly the answer is always on the line.

On one hand, submerging oneself in work in front of a computer for 80 hours a week is no “life.” On the other hand, a few more years of this compensation, while hard right now, could help set me up for a much more financially stable future.

Friends and family around me at once seem to applaud my success, while also frequently commenting on how insane my work hours are. I also look around at my peers outside my line of work, and my work-life balance seems to markedly be the worst. Curious what you and your readers thoughts are on this. — To Be or …