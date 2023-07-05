It’s not a happy anniversary of his affair

Adapted from two online discussions.

Dear Carolyn: A year ago today, I learned about my husband’s affair. It’s been a challenging year. With the help of therapy, forgiveness and a ton of communication and changes on his end, we are doing well.

But today, I can’t help but feel a little like crawling out of my skin just thinking about what was happening this time last year. How can I get through this day, when my body and mind remember some really difficult things? — Getting Through the Day