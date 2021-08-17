 | Tue, Aug 17, 2021
It’s time to return to the ‘back to school’ routine

The return to school adds more stress to a family. Planners can help everyone keep track of busy schedules.

August 17, 2021 - 9:19 AM

Fifth graders say the Pledge of Allegiance as they assemble before going to their classrooms for the first day of the 2021-22 school year Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at HSE Intermediate & Junior High School.

Families are busy. Even more so now that school is in session and the list of things to do can seem daunting. It really comes down to organization.

The first and most important tool is a planner. Planners are truly the best way to keep track of the activities of each member of the family.  

Now that there is a planner or calendar posted for the entire family to see, it is important to schedule a family night. This is something that needs to be somewhere on the schedule each week. It can seem impossible after looking at each member’s schedule, but spending time as a family is a must.

