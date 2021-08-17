It’s time to return to the ‘back to school’ routine

Families are busy. Even more so now that school is in session and the list of things to do can seem daunting. It really comes down to organization.

The first and most important tool is a planner. Planners are truly the best way to keep track of the activities of each member of the family.

Now that there is a planner or calendar posted for the entire family to see, it is important to schedule a family night. This is something that needs to be somewhere on the schedule each week. It can seem impossible after looking at each member’s schedule, but spending time as a family is a must.