In the event of a zombie apocalypse — or other natural disaster — local youth can get prepared.

“Zombie Apocalypse Preparedness Training” will be offered to children ages 8 to 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Iola Public Library. The event is sponsored by the Southwind Extension District.

Youth will explore emergency preparedness techniques. Participants will learn how to make paracord bracelets and miniature first-aid kits as well as basic wound care.